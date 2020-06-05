Doing Away With Racial Discrimination

SAMIR KHAN, MAPUSA

People of America need to be lauded because despite threats from US President Donald Trump of use of military force to quell their protest, they have stood firm by continuing their protest against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer. The officer choked Floyd to death by keeping his knee over his neck. This is not the first case of racial discrimination based on skin colour in America. The irony is despite being a powerful nation, which talks of equality and human dignity, it has not been able to get rid of this malice of racism. What is more laudable in this whole protest is that the white people were not selective in their approach but have remained in the forefront against racial discrimination even though it is against white supremacy. This spirit is not seen in our approach towards protests. What we are witnessing here is a kind of selective approach towards issues when in reality the whole nation should have stood against issues plaguing the country, be it injustice or atrocities against Dalits, minorities or any other downtrodden section of the society. While condemning America for discriminating against its people on the basis of colour, we should not forget our own society where racism on the basis of birth is still practised widely, where everything is seen through the prism of caste. This age-old prejudice on the basis of birth has made some superior to others merely on the basis of birth. One can’t imagine that even in this 21st century, our society is plagued by incidents of caste-based discrimination, denying the so-called non-upper caste a dignified life. The Holy Quran addresses this issue by saying that the origin of all mankind is from Adam and Eve and that the noblest in the sight of God are the God-fearing ones with moral excellence. The need is to implement this injunction to free mankind from the shackles of all kinds of racism.