Does Goa need separate circle for postal jobs to Goans?

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has demanded a separate Goa circle for postal services. Because hardly any Goan gets employed in postal service. But Goa Hit Rakhan Manch counters this claim. According to them, Goans can get jobs in postal service even in the existing Maharashtra circle. But knowledge of Konkani should be made essential for vacancies in Goa region.

9th October was the World Post Day when Goa’s postal department had organised a function in Panaji. CM spoke at this function in Marathi. Because almost 90 per cent audience working in Goa’s post offices was from Maharashtra. The employees who were felicitated were also from Maharashtra. But CM spoke on behalf of Goans and demanded separate circle for Goa.

