Divar residents suffer as COVID disrupts food supplies

Shaikh Jamaluddin | NT

Panaji: Residents of Divar particularly senior citizens staying alone with children working abroad are facing a harrowing time in getting food items and other basic requirements.

With no gram sabhas held, they do not have any means to air their grievances.

Till date there has been a single case of the contagious and dreaded COVID virus in the whole of Divar Island and the patient was quarantined in the house itself and now he is ok, revealed a source.

Taking all pains, residents visit the Divar health centre which is located in low-lying area and is often flooded during heavy downpour but they suffer for want of resident doctor and have no option but to rush to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim in the dead hour of the night for services of a doctor.

Sources also informed that the Sao Mathias village panchayat sarpanch and panchas have distributed immunity boosting homoeopathy tablets Arsenicum Album 30 to the residents of Divar in their wards to safeguard the health interest

from COVID in the first week of August.

Many senior citizens face a lot of inconvenience as fish and vegetable vendors do not visit due to fear of COVID spread. Also, maid servants are missing with senior citizens suffering as there is nobody to help them during these testing times.

They also are complaining that only one KTC bus plies instead of two and that too at their own fancy time inconveniencing the travelers.

Also, no gram sabhas are held except for irregular monthly meetings, so that residents can air their grievances and the people feel that this time no festivals like Bonderan will be celebrated in Divar due to fear of rising COVID cases elsewhere in the state.