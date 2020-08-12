DILASA Hospital not yet a solace for harried people of Ponda taluka

NT NETWORK

Ponda

The 25-bedded DILASA Hospital at Farmagudi has technically started functioning as an alternative to the 220-bedded Ponda sub-district hospital, which has been designated as the second COVID Hospital. However, everything is not well with the stopgap arrangement.

The DILASA Hospital is not yet fully equipped to carry out regular health services as facilities have been found wanting, although medical officers from the sub-district hospital joined duties.

Medical superintendent of the sub-district hospital Dr Vikas Kuvelkar said the casualty department was made operational on Tuesday with some six beds in the DILASA Hospital. OPDs – surgery, skin, paediatrics, ENT, gynaecology, ophthalmology and orthopaedics – will be made operational from Wednesday onwards in a phased manner.

The ultrasound facility will be made available at the DILASA Hospital, while the X-ray facility will remain in the sub-district hospital.

People who want to avail of the X-ray facility will have to go to the PHC Dharbandora or the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim as X-ray machines from the sub-district hospital have been kept there for the treatment of COVID patients.

Senior doctors of the sub-district hospital admitted that the new arrangement will not be fruitful in filling in for the sub-district hospital, which has been catering

to a large number of people of Ponda taluka and villages from neighbouring talukas.

It is pertinent to note here that the dialysis unit will continue functioning from the sub-district hospital as shifting of the facility to the DILASA Hospital is not feasible.

The designation of the sub-district hospital as the second COVID Hospital has been vehemently opposed by the people of Ponda taluka. To assuage people’s misapprehensions and anger, Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude assured to establish within 15 days an emergency care facility in an old healthcare centre at Tisk Ponda.

“The government has already made a provisional arrangement in the DILASA Hospital at Farmagudi. Moreover, an old health centre at Tisk Ponda will be spruced up for setting up an emergency care facility,” Gaude said after inspecting the health centre on Tuesday.

The minister was accompanied by Ponda MLA Ravi Naik, PMC chairperson Venkatesh Naik and deputy collector Kedar Naik for the inspection.

Ravi Naik urged the government to expedite setting up of the healthcare facility at Tisk Ponda as the DILASA Hospital will not suffice in meeting healthcare requirements of the people of Ponda taluka and neighbouring areas.