Digital payments on the rise: RBI report

Giving a boost to the government’s drive for a cashless economy, a report brought out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) says that, India’s digital economy is on track.

It says that, cash economy is changing and digital and electronic payments are gaining in popularity. The report titled, Assessment in Progress of Digitization from Cash to Electronic, and published on February 24, says that, the trend is towards retail digital payments and it indicates a shift in usage of cash.

It says that, there is steep growth observed in the retail digital payments over a five year period, viz. from 2014-15 to 2019-20 (up to December ’19) and although “cash is deeply embedded in the payment systems in India, planned efforts post-demonetisation have resulted in a marked shift from cash to digital payments.”

“While there is no accurate measure of cash payments in the country, the progress of various digital payments can be measured accurately. Overall digital payments in the country have witnessed a CAGR of 61 per cent and 19 per cent respectively in volume and value terms over a five year period thereby demonstrating a steep shift,” says the report.

Of the different modes of payments, the growth of retail electronic payments comprising credit transfers (NEFT, IMPS, UPI) and direct debits (ECS, NACH) is estimated to have growth at CAGR rate of 65 per cent and 42 per cent in terms of volume and value. Stored value cash issued in the form of wallets and prepaid cards demonstrated a CAGR increase of 96 per cent and 78 per cent in terms of volume and value. While, debt and credit card based payments registered a CAGR of 44 per cent and 40 per cent in terms of volume and value.

As per the report findings, card owners in 2014-15 used their cards only 17 per cent of the time for making payments and 83 per cent for withdrawing cash. However by December 2019 the percentage share is 50:50, indicating a significant change in the usage of

cards.

The report says that, digital payment enablers are the mobile phone and the internet. The other enablers are the huge increase in bank accounts, Aadhar and debit and credit cards. It points out that, deposit accounts in all commercial banks including payment banks, small finance banks, regional rural banks and cooperative banks have increased tremendously and “availability of bank accounts plays a key role in initiating digital transactions.”

The digital revolution is taking the world by storm and no other area has witnessed such metamorphosis as payment and settlement systems resulting in myriad digital options for the common man, says the report. It explains how consumers now have a range of options to choose from when selecting a payment method to complete a transaction.

To estimate cash payments, RBI used two indicators, the value of the currency in circulation (CIC) versus gross domestic product and the value of ATM withdrawals that take place across the country. The CIC across the country increased at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2 per cent over the past five years. However the rate of increase is lower indicating a perceptible shift away from cash. The value of cash withdrawals at ATMs to GDP has remained constant at around 17 per cent.

The report concludes with the analysis that, cash still rules but is increasingly seen as a way to store value as an economic asset rather than to make payments. Further speed, convenience and competition are shaping the future of payments. The RBI’s endeavour is to make digital (payments) a divine experience to the users. “Cash is King, but Digital is Divine,” says the RBI.