NT NETWORK

Margao

As Goa celebrates its 33rd Statehood Day, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has said that focus should be laid on promoting the state’s rich cultural and social heritage to preserve the true spirit of Goa.

Kamat said that it is time to introspect on the transformations of Goa over the past 30 years adding, “We need to introspect about the overall transformation which has taken place in last 33 years after Goa got Statehood. The demography of Goa has changed completely. We now need to focus on promoting our own rich cultural and social heritage, if the true spirit of Goa needs to be preserved,” he said.

He also took to pointing out political opportunism was detrimental to the state.

“The government is a continuous process, but those at the helm of affairs need to respect and carry forward the policy decisions which are taken with people’s participation. Governance with political opportunism and ideological agenda has always turned out to be detrimental for progress and development of the state,” said Kamat.

Referring to the current economic effects due to the Covid-19 lockdown, he also said that the pandemic had given an opportunity to look back and take lessons from the past while calling for a revival of traditional occupations and community coordinated efforts especially in the villages.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued, Kamat reiterated that Rs 10,000 should be given as immediate relief to all the needy people and they should be provided with 200 days employment under MGNREGA.

“The entire country has heard the cries of all those who suffered badly due to the COVID-19 lockdown during the “SpeakUpIndia” campaign of the Congress party on May 28. I hope the government wakes up and help those who are affected economically,” he said.