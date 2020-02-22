Dhempe College wins Advocate Arun Singbal Quiz

Anish Dhopeshwarkar and Devika Redkar of Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Miramar won the 8thAdvocate Arun Singbal Quiz Competition. The competition was organised by Konkani Bhasha Mandal in association with the Political Science Department of Goa University. A total of 37 teams participated in the quiz.

Abhishekh Gadgil and Shreyas Gaonkar of Government College, Sakhali won the second prize while Aniket Khanolkar and Shashank Naik of Goa University won the third prize. Samarth Naik and Indrajit Gawas of G R Kare College of Law won the fourth prize.

The quiz was conducted by Swetang Naik and his team of Quiz Labs that included team members Chandrakant Kudchadkar, Suraj Kamat, Nehal Sawant, Devann Parab and Gautam Phadte. The event was inaugurated at the hands of HOD, Political Science Department, Goa University, Rahul Tripathi while businessman Dilip Prabhudesai was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. President, Konkani Bhasha Mandal Chetan Acharya and quiz sponsor Deepa Singbal were also present on the occasion.