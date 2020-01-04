Dhavalikar hits out at Sawant-led govt over fiscal health of state

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party president Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar on Friday alleged that the Pramod Sawant-led government is responsible for the fiscal ‘indiscipline’ due to which the financial health of the state has deteriorated.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, former minister also castigated Sawant-led government for its failure to govern the state.

“The finances of the state were in doldrums when our government led by BJP took over in the year 2012. But then Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had brought in fiscal discipline to put the finances back on the track,” he said. Dhavalikar said that the state government is ignorant about the financial discipline due to which the state has been on borrowing spree.

“The current government has borrowed Rs 2,000 crore during its tenure. If such situation continues then the government will have to borrow from the people to run the state,” he said.

Dhavalikar also questioned the spendings from the state coffers by the Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on his foreign junkets.

He also alleged that the state government has been tendering different developmental works but work orders are not issued due to lack of funds.

He claimed that several industries in the state have closed down due to recession because of which the GST collection in the state has dropped.

MGP president also blamed government for losing over Rs 50 crore revenue on account of 50 per cent reduction in road tax on purchase of vehicles from October to December 2019.