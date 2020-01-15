‘Dhangars at the receiving end of stringent forest rules’

Goa Dhangar Samaj Seva Sangh president B D Mote says the Dhangars living in the state have been at the receiving end of the stringent forest rules. In an exclusive interview with our senior reporter SOIRU VELIP, the Dhangar community leader implores upon the government to improve their lot and include the community in the scheduled tribe list

Q: As the president of the Goa Dhangar Samaj Seva Sangh that works for the welfare of the community, how do you look at the recent arrests of five persons belonging to the community over the tiger killings?

The tiger deaths is an unfortunate incident. But I must make things clear here that the Dhangars have been living in forest areas for decades and totally dependent on forests for their livelihood. Hence we must understand the background of the tiger killings incident that took place in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary. I would not say much on the tiger deaths, but want to tell the world that the Dhangars have never been enemies of tigers or any other wild animals. I must stress here that the five persons arrested by the forest department for allegedly killing four tigers have never been poachers; they do not have history in killing wild animals.

Q: You mean to say that the tigers were killed because the wild cats attacked the cattle and livestock?

As I said, the arrested persons have no history of killing wild animals. Some 25 days back, a milchy cow was killed by the wild animal and that time the Dhangar family had complained to the authorities. However, no action was taken by the forest department or other authorities. After a few days, a milk giving buffalo was also killed in the same area. If the complaint had been acted upon by the department then the tigers would not have been killed.

Q: How the families of the arrested villagers have been living without the support of their breadwinners?

The incident has devastated two Dhangar families as the arrested persons were the sole breadwinners of the families. The deputy collector visited the families on Tuesday… we hope that all support will be provided to them by the authorities. As the president of the association, I strongly feel that justice must be delivered to the beleaguered families.

Q: What is the present condition of the Dhangar community in Goa? Do you get support from the authorities on various issues?

The Dhangar community’s livelihood and culture are directly connected with the forest. However, they are at the receiving end of the stringent forest rules, which have forced them to migrate out of the forest areas. The Dhangars live in remote areas and are dependent on dairy farming. Our association has been working for the welfare of the community for the last 29 years. There have been no sincere efforts by the government to provide better facilities to the Dhangar community. Enough efforts have not been made to improve their lot…

Q: How many Dhangar families still live in thickly-forested areas?

In Sattari taluka, there are two Dhangar families living in Surla forest, four in Satre and four families live in Golavali village in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary. Some 411 families live in Sattari taluka with 2182 members. The community has population of around 20,000 in Goa.

Q: After the recent incident, the government said that it will move the families out of the remotest forest areas. How do you look at it?

The Dhangars are ready to shift from forests to other areas provided the government makes arrangements for grazing land for cows, buffalos and other livestock. The government should come out with a policy for rehabilitation of the Dhangars that will take care of the needs of houses, children’s education, water and power supply, proper roads, cow sheds and grazing land for domestic animals. The government will have to ensure that our traditional dairy farming will be encouraged in new areas.

Q: What are your other expectations from the government for the upliftment of the Dhangars of the state?

The government must make budgetary provision of funds for improving the lot of the community. The government should resolve ownership issues of land occupied by the families. And most importantly, the government must make serious efforts for inclusion of our community in the scheduled tribe list as soon as possible.