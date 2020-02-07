Developmental delays

Neena Jacob

This is a particularly difficult topic to approach and I requested director of The Sethu Child Development Centre, Nandita De Souza to help me. She is a developmental and behavioural paediatrician much loved and respected for her skills and compassion. She has a special interest in autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and parenting.

Nandita says that physical challenges like poor head control or delayed walking are easier to discern but autism and ADHD are more difficult as these conditions manifest itself with subtle signs and children may seem neurotypical (without any challenges) at first glance. An increasing number of children with these challenges are being detected. The good news is that early intervention can make a big difference to the child’s developmental progress and enable success in dealing with day to day activities.

Autism is a developmental disability that affects communication, social interaction, and play skills. Autism affects about 1 in 68 people and it occurs four times more in boys than in girls. It affects brain function and should be diagnosed by a medical professional.

Children with autism will exhibit the following symptoms:

Trouble learning language as well as problems with verbal and non-verbal communication; problems with social skills; presence of unusual behaviours (hand flapping, rocking, biting) and a strong preference for sticking to a routine.

Individuals with autism may have trouble processing things they hear, see, smell, touch or taste. Also, autism is known as a spectrum disorder, meaning the severity and type of symptoms are different from person to person.

ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood. It is usually first diagnosed in childhood and often lasts into adulthood. Children with ADHD may have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviours (may act without thinking about what the result will be), or be overly active. It is normal for children to have trouble focusing and behaving at one time or another. However, children with ADHD do not just grow out of these behaviours. The symptoms continue, can be severe, and can cause difficulty at school, at home, or with friends.

Some of the signs that should alert you are:

If by the first birthday

Your child is unable to stand with or without support

Your child is unable to point to indicate needs – to a toy or food

Your child is unable to use a tool –like a spoon for feeding or a spade for digging or a crayon to scribble.

Your child is unable to say even one meaningful word

Your child is unable to follow a one-step command – “Wave, bye bye”

Your child is unable to initiate gestural games – like twinkle twinkle

Other signs in language development that also call for investigation are:

Your child has poor eye contact

Your child has no social smile by six months

Your child does not respond when called

Your child does not point to objects by one year

Your child does not make meaningful sounds or words by 16 months

Your child can not make two word phrases by 24 months

Any regression or loss of skill requires a visit to the doctor.

I was a primary school head for all of 25 years and as part of my training had to attend workshops. My school, Fr Agnel School in Navi Mumbai, had an inclusive approach and had several children with special needs. I worked along ever sympathetic, but the ‘AHA’ moment came when an educator from Bangladesh stood up and berated the teachers present saying: “Please remember a child is a child first, then add the other labels.” So say a child with autism and not an autistic child, for instance.

I have watched children overcoming problems with supportive parents who gave them every opportunity and accepted the difference early. As a parent it is important that we are alert to signs so we can help our child by recognising these signs early and seeking timely help and remediation.

The other day my daughter walked into an art gallery and saw a painting by Hrishikesh Vispute. He was a couple of years junior to her and she enquired and found that this boy who had autism has now become an accomplished artist. Her joy was as much as mine and the credit for nurturing it goes to his parents, (I have his proud parents’ permission to mention his name to inspire others.)

That painting holds pride of place in my house now! A testament to a child’s talent and his parents’ wholehearted support.

(Writer is a volunteer in local schools and a trustee with Sethu)