Depts warned against failure to file ‘response affidavits’ within time frame

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The department of law and judiciary has warned all the government departments, corporations and autonomous bodies that if they fail to file response affidavit within the set time frame before the Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal or matters are not attended to on priority, it will be viewed seriously.

A circular, issued by the Secretary (Law) Chokha Ram Garg, on February 25, has directed all the heads of the departments to ensure that the nodal officer in every matter pending before the Supreme Court be appointed.

The circular states that it has been brought to the notice by the first law officer that in one of the matters before the Supreme Court, the order was passed by and heavy costs has been imposed by the court for not filing counter affidavit/response in the matter on behalf of the state of Goa.

Further, it notes that instances have come to the notice of the government that even after service of notice by the apex court, no file/proposal has been moved by the departments for appointment of standing counsel in the matter and as a result the matter proceedings were unattended on behalf of the state of Goa before the Supreme Court and heavy costs have been imposed by the court for not filing our counter affidavit/response in the matter.

“This issue is a clear sign of negligence on the part of the departments concerned for taking such a serious matter lightly for having not given priority or interest in defending the said matter and by not appearing and remaining present on behalf of the state of Goa,” it adds.

Therefore, the department of law and judiciary, directs that whenever departments/offices receive any notices from any court, authorities, tribunals etc should immediately submit their proposal for appointment of standing counsel or advocates in the matter to defend the interest of the state, so as to avoid such embarrassing situation.

The circular also directs the departments to mark and submit a copy of the notice or summons or writ along with the copy of the petition to the Law Secretary within 24 hours of the receipt of the same.

The Law Secretary also directed that while moving a proposal for appointment of advocates before the Supreme Court, the department shall provide name, designation and mobile number of the nodal officers along with one link officer’s details.

“It is to be noted that proposal forwarded without the details of nodal officers and his link officer shall not be entertained and the department will be responsible for delay in the matter,” the circular mentions.