Denigrating Goa in SSC English paper: BJP suspects conspiracy

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Stating that the pro-Portugal tendencies in the educational sector, especially existing in teachers, are dangerous for the future of young students, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded immediate action against the paper setter, the chief paper setter and others, who had allowed derogatory statements about Goa and state government to be included in the English language paper at the ongoing SSC examination.

“The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education should also debar these people from the paper setting exercise in the future,” he added.

The particular paper had included a discussion between two friends as regards moving to Portugal by seeking a Portuguese passport since “without influence and money, it is very difficult for Goans to get jobs in Goa.”

Addressing a press conference at the city BJP headquarters, senior party leader Narendra Sawaikar said that the question appears to be intentional, prejudiced and motivated.

“The Goa Board should initiate an inquiry into this act and take immediate action on those responsible,” he added.

The former Member of Parliament also said that the teachers, who set papers for the Goa Board exams, work either in government schools or aided schools and draw their salaries from the money paid by the public towards their taxes.

Speaking further, Sawaikar condemned the statement of the Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat that the particular question in the English language paper is “a reflection of current situation in Goa under the BJP rule.”

“Kamat is a former chief minister and a seasoned politician and should not politicise the education sector, for political gains,” he added, pointing out that the leader of the opposition should clarify whether it was right on the part of the Goa Board to allow the particular question in the question paper, or not.