Dempo SC hammer Churchill Bros; win title

NT NETWORK

Fatorda

Dempo Sports Club hammered Churchill Brothers 11-0 to win the Goa Football Association (GFA) U-14 First division League title at the artificial turf ground in Fatorda on Thursday.

Dempo SC started with the intent to win big and once they started there was nothing stopping them with Swavel Furtado, Topan Minz, Dalwin Coelho and Ashish Kumar creating ripples round the helpless Churchill lads.

To make matters worse, when it looked like the winners would return home with a 7-0 win, substitute Shavir Mohammed scored four more goals in the second session to look what was already bad, gloomy.

Swavel Furtado, Topan Minz and Shavir had hat-tricks registered against their names whilst Ashish Kumar was the other scorer.