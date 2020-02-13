Dempo SC demolish Churchill Brothers with dozen goals; qualify for next stage

Ella, Old Goa: Dempo Sports Club continued their winning run in the AIFF Junior League as they recorded a massive 12-0 win over Churchill Brothers FC, at Dempo SC Academy ground, Ella-Old Goa on Wednesday.

With their seventh win in as many matches, Dempo SC juniors have now collected 21 points and thus qualified for the next stage of the tournament.

The young Golden Eagles proved ruthless to their hapless rivals as they scored as many as 10 goals in the first half itself. Arnold Oliveira netted four, Topan Minz scored three and captain Shreyash Naik contributed with two goals before young Asmon Viegas managed to score through a ricochet that creped in the near post.

With the young Dempo SC side using all their allocated substitutes in the second half, the game took some time to pick up. But as the proceedings reached the hour mark, captain Shreyash Naik struck to complete his hat-trick.

If the first half was all about Rajan Kumar’s vision and passing ability, the second session was all about young Rabi Punn’s trickery. The young lad’s quick feet were proving too much to deal with for the Red Machines down the right flank as he kept putting in cross after cross and posing endless questions to the Churchill defence.

With just 15 minutes from time, the young Golden Eagles managed to get their last goal of the evening, with Shreyash Naik finding himself on the score sheet again.

The captain somehow managed to wriggle past 3 challenges before calmly slotting it past the helpless keeper to take the Dempo tally to twelve for the evening.

Salgaocar overcome FC Goa

At panchayat ground Nagoa-Verna, Salgaocar FC overcame a stiff challenge from FC Goa as they edged them out 2-1.

Salgeo Dias gave young Gaurs the lead after just five minutes of the game, but the youngsters failed to capitalise on their lead despite playing some attractive football.

The slender lead was far from enough, and Salgaocar equalised around the half hour mark, as Sidney Lucas made it 1-1.

FC Goa would have wanted to get back into the lead before the break, but at half-time it was still anyone’s match with both sides looking threatening in the attack.

Once the second half began, Coach Prestley Pereira made a couple of substitutions to shift the momentum, but it didn’t completely pay off. Instead, Salgaocar pushed forward and found the winner in the 81st

minute.

In second half stoppage time, Mervin Fernandes was sent off for a second bookable offence, forcing the youngsters to play the last few moments of the game with

just 10 players.