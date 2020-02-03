Breaking News

Delhi doctor drowns off Colva coast

Margao: A 28-year-old man, a resident of Delhi, died due to drowning while a woman was rescued at the Colva beach.

The police disclosed the name of the deceased, who was a doctor by profession, as Udit Agarwal.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am.

According to police sub-inspector Melito Fernandes, four doctors had come to Colva and were staying in a hotel.    

The police said that they were in Colva since January 31. On Sunday, all the four doctors, including two lady doctors had a breakfast and reached the Colva beach and started swimming. Two of them reached near red flag area and were alerted.

A source said that the lifeguard on duty

Sreyas Kole requested the group to move to the designated swimming zone, however, the group continued to stay where they were.

Later, a lady raised an alarm and gestured for help from waist deep waters. The lifeguard rushed towards her with a rescue tube and brought her to shore. Around the same time another member of the group called for help. Lifeguard rushed to him on jetski and a rescue tube and brought him to the shore. Simultaneously a call was also sent for an ambulance. The victim was given some treatment and soon shifted to the waiting ambulance and rushed to Hospicio Hospital, where he was declared dead.

