Decision on school reopening deferred

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The education directorate has deferred its decision to a later date as regards reopening of the schools, following a spike in CIVID-19 positive cases in Goa.

“During this time before the reopening, the schools are advised to support their students in every possible way making the best use of technology,” a circular issued by the education director on Wednesday stated, pointing out that the training imparted by the directorate in collaboration with the State Council of Education Research and Training may be put to the best possible use to conduct online classes wherever possible.

“The fresh dates for the school reopening will be communicated shortly after consultation with stakeholders as per the guidelines referred above and in line with further guidelines to be issued by the ministry of health and family welfare and ministry of human resource development,” it added.

The circular also annulled the previous circular, which had stated about reopening of schools in the first week of June, stating that due to the guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs dated May 30, 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the same is deferred and no students will be permitted in the schools, coaching classes, etc.

The circular also carries a suggestive list of resources from the National Council of Education Research and Training, which speaks about the use of ePathshala web portal for digital books and eContents, Swayam portal for online courses, the National Initiatives for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement, the National Repository of Open Education Resources, and the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing.

The suggestive list also speaks about alternative academic calendar for all level of school education to facilitate its use by students and teachers and learn from home, besides Webinar on ICT tools in education and online quiz on the Constitution of India.