Death of Raia youth: police record statements of 10 persons

Margao: The Maina Curtorim police have recorded statements of ten persons, including two women and family members, in connection with the death of  25-year-old youth from Raia, who was found dead with burn injuries at an isolated  spot in Loutolim.

One of the women whose statement has been recorded by the police is from the Quepem taluka, it is learnt.

The police investigation has revealed that one woman had called over 200 times in a month; police have also checked voice messages.

The police had found half burnt mobile at the site, and have obtained call details.

The police investigation has also revealed that the said woman had visited Raia before Christmas. One of her family members is residing in Raia, whose  statement  the police have also recorded.

The police investigation has revealed that on the day incident took place, the deceased had come to Margao along with his family member  and later he had dropped him at Raia and left the place.

The police investigation has also revealed that the deceased  had proceeded  towards Borim on that day  and his mobile  was   found switched off  around 6 pm on that day.  

The doctor, who conducted post-mortem of the body, was also taken to the spot and his opinion was sought.

