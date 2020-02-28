Dealing with the pain of rejection

Aldina Braganza

Listening to your emotions is a tough, especially if you have to face the pain of a rejection along with the pain of a broken relationship. When a person you trusted and shared good memories with suddenly turns against you, the pain of such rejection can turn your world into a hopeless place.

The easiest course of action is to bury yourself in work or get into a rebound relationship. You don’t let your wounds heal, instead you brave up, deny your feelings and carry on as if it didn’t happen.

Is that good for you? Well, the answer is a big no. When you dodge your pain it will find a way to get back to you. Unless you work through this emotion it will trap you in a more difficult relationship than your previous one.

Pain is your fundamental right. By ignoring the warning signals you risk yourself to further hurt. It is normal to use emotional numbness as a defence, when one is overwhelmed. However, emotional numbness leaves the person feeling empty, exhausted and sometimes confused.

Did you know that your brain cannot distinguish the difference between psychological pain of hurt and a physical pain of hurt? A study published in the APA journal, by Kristen Weir, states that fMRI images show that the brain cannot distinguish between the pain of heartache and the pain of a toothache. If you don’t deal with the pain it will harm you; in the case of heartache, your well-being and in the case of a toothache, a tooth.

The only way to deal with any form of emotional pain is head on. Following are some strategies to deal with emotional pain.

Wear your pain like a badge: Honour it. Don’t shy away by saying you are okay. You have gone through some form of trauma and you are not okay. It’s perfectly alright not to be happy all the time. Sometimes it’s okay to be sad. It is okay to say you are hurting. Write your feelings down if it makes you comfortable. Find a friend you can talk to. Or better still seek a counsellor to help you through this difficult time. When you acknowledge your pain you have finished a large part of healing. Time heals most wounds. Eventually it will become a memory.

Become curious about your emotion: What is this sensation telling me? Where in the body am I feeling it? By contextualising your emotions you take control of it. This form of awareness is powerful because it will help you to open up deep wounds if any. Check for patterns such as blaming yourself, feeling victimised or not good enough. A counsellor can help through this process.

When we feel pain in a safe and healthy forum, we are actually less likely to act on them in a destructive way. It is possible to feel hurt without being victimised, feel anger without lashing out and feel fear without hiding and heartache without breaking.

Take a break if you can: A change of environment is a good thing because it gives you a new perspective. If you cannot go on a holiday, engage yourself in new activity that will fortify you. Learn a language, join a dance class, write and hike if you must. By doing such activity you don’t let your pain slip into a depression.

Ask yourself what lesson you can take from this experience: The pain is teaching you something about yourself and the world. They say that wisdom is paved with suffering. Do not judge yourself or blame, simply comprehend the lessons. This kind of reflection of pain makes you stronger, wiser and more resilient. What doesn’t break you makes you stronger if you allow it to.

Pain is tied down to your sense of self: Do you see yourself as someone who can move on or do you want to hang on to the pain and allow it to define you for the rest of your life? To move on you need to take a good look at your strengths. We all have strengths. Some are more aware about them than others. So this is a good time to take stock. What you need to do is give yourself experiences that will boost your self-esteem. Stay away from people that pull you down. Hang out with people who uplift you.

It’s time to move on: Moving on should not be about reacting to a rejection. It means you have discovered a great new, better and a more confident sense of self. You take a different path, some familiar, some new and you learn to enjoy it. That’s why we have negative emotions.

(Writer is a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist and the HOD of psychology at Carmel College for Women)