Dealing with COVID-19

Due to the onset of the pandemic coronavirus, a large amount of people worldwide are living in fear. NT BUZZ spoke to a few Goans to gauge their reactions to the news of the virus that is rapidly spreading all over the world

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

In the past weeks we have seen the number of COVID-19 cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher. And with the coronavirus characterised by World Health Organization (WHO) as a pandemic, people everywhere, including Goa are living in fear. As a precautionary measure, the Government of Goa yesterday decided to shut down gyms, casinos, public swimming pools, spas, clubs, cinema halls, schools and colleges in the state till March 31.

Panic and precautions

Reacting to the pandemic status of the virus, Fr Anderson Fernandes SJ says that COVID-19 has and is spreading at a rate far rapidly than the rate at which it can be contained. “Therefore preventive measures need to be taken by the concerned authorities to contain, tackle and arrest the spread of the virus,” he says. Fr Fernandes further explains that a pandemic shouldn’t be reason to create global panic but is declared to create greater awareness so that the global community can come together as a united front and bring the situation under control. He adds, “Since there isn’t a case of COVID-19 detected so far in the state of Goa, I think there is no need to have irrational fears in our minds – provided the government is seriously handling the situation on a war footing. Laxity on their part as well as being casual with this pandemic on our part could have drastic consequences to our health and safety.”

Taleigao-based student, Sarah Cabral reveals that of late she has been feeling uneasy and as a very cautious person she now carries her hand sanitiser everywhere she goes. She says: “We must take necessary precautions and follow the guidelines provided to us by the concerned authorities such as maintaining hygiene, avoiding travelling to crowded places, etc. If this is neglected then the people of Goa might also be in grave danger.”

And Porvorim-based counsellor, Shakira McKenzie adds that we should not panic but definitely “be ready”. She says: “I think the government should be pre-emptive and suspend public activity and group gatherings now rather than wait till the s**t hits the ceiling.”

Refusing to be cowed down by the circumstances, advocate Sweta Gaitonde says: “The coronavirus has been declared a pandemic, but it is also true that the government has taken steps to combat the same. It is our duty to take care of ourselves on a ground level but it does not mean we have to panic.” In these trying times, Gaitonde suggests that one can increase their immunity by consuming some home remedies like tulsi leaves or giloy and sanitise our surroundings.

Everything in life happens for a reason and this too shall pass, believes Leontia Fernandes, a student from Fatorda. There’s no reason to hamper productivity, she says, adding, “Students can start having classes online instead of completely shutting down. Even employees can work online. Since it looks like a time to take rest, people should focus on making good use of their time by engaging in activities at home.”

Media hype

For Tancia Pires, an intern at Goa Medical College, more than the fear, the unnecessary hype created about the virus by the media, meme-makers, caller tunes, etc is “annoying”. She says: “Sanitation and hygiene should be given utmost importance. But the fear, stigma and myths related to it should be uprooted out of the minds of half-knowledge holders.”

Reiterating this point, Mapusa-based student, Saish Dalal too feels that some media sources have hyped up the number of deaths creating a panic more serious than the pandemic itself. “Rather, the focus should have been on showing that 60-70 per cent of the victims recover and have been discharged safely. Additional measures should be taken to spread awareness about prevention rather than awareness about the virus killing people,” he says.

Being human

The world today is like a small village, says Chandor-based businessman, Abhay Kudchadkar. “We live in good times and in bad times as well. That’s life. A pandemic is like a slow motion hurricane that will hit the entire world. If the same amount of rain and wind is to hit us in any scenario, better to have it come over the course of a day than an hour. People will suffer either way, but spreading the damage out will allow as many people as possible to care for one another,” he says. Limiting community transmission is the best way to flatten the deadly COVID-19 and thus, he shares, he has stopped shaking hands not because he thinks it is essential at the moment but because he wants to get into the habit of doing it. “Coronavirus have made a case for social distancing as a mitigation and containment strategy. Everyone must practice distancing in order to prevent a tidal wave of cases. If the public as a whole takes social distancing seriously, overwhelming the medical system could be avoided,” adds Kudchadkar.

Human contact is more important now than ever. Even without physical contact and social distancing, how can we be there for each other? “We can be there for each other in more ways than we can imagine,” says Valpoi-based school teacher, Sandeep Doifode. “For starters, stop instilling fear into those unaware. Just make them aware,” he says emphasising that as humans, we can be there for each other by being more responsible – more humane. “‘Namaste’ has always been our way of greeting each other, and today, it’s been adopted by the world. Things are changing rapidly and all we can do is be there for each other. Give each other the mental strength we all require in these difficult times.” Doifode urges the public to get themselves checked if they’re showing symptoms. “Do not take it for granted because you know you are strong enough to survive the virus. You may; but the person you pass it on to, might not. We talk about being there for each other, just be humane and selfless enough to care for those around you,” he says.