DD Kosambi Festival of Ideas on Jan 27

The 13th edition of DD Kosambi Festival of Ideas will be held from January 27 to 30 at Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir, Kala Academy, Campal, Panaji.

The festival will be inaugurated on January 27 at 5 p.m. by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while minister for art and culture Govind Gaude and transport minister Mauvin Godinho will grace the occasion as guests of honour. Also present will be secretary, art and culture, Chokha Ram Garg, along with other dignitaries.

Every year, the Directorate of Art & Culture, Government of Goa organises the DD Kosambi Festival of Ideas to commemorate the legendary Damodar Dharmanand Kosambi, the Indian mathematician, statistician, historian, and polymath who contributed to genetics by introducing Kosambi’s map function.

“This festival is organised for today’s generation to get informational knowledge and to learn more about DD Kosambi,” said Gaude, while addressing a press conference. He added that all Goans especially the youth who wants to stand on their feet, make a career and a mark for themselves, and learn to overcome obstacles in life, should avail of this opportunity. He urged students to exploit the potential of these personalities, gain knowledge imparted by them by attending the lectures in large numbers.

This year, Padma Shri Karnam Malleswari (a retired Indian weightlifter), Padma Shri Deepa Malik (first Indian woman medalist in Paralympic Games), Kshama Fernandes (managing director and CEO, Northern Arc Capital) and Chhavi Rajawat (first woman sarpanch with MBA in India) will share their thoughts and ideas with

the people.

Post the talks, an interactive session will be held between the speakers and the audience.