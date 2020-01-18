Dairy farmers demand rollback of cattle feed price hike

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Irked over sudden hike in the cattle feed price by Rs 4 per kg by Goa Dairy, farmers protested at the Dairy premises demanding rollback of the price

hike.

The aggrieved farmers gheraoed the managing director Dr Phadte in his office and also retrained the Dairy staff from leaving the premises during lunch break.

However, deputy collector Kedar Naik intervened and got the farmers out of the Dairy premises with the help of police personnel.

As per information, with one day notice, Goa Dairy hiked the cattle feed price by Rs 4 per kg from Wednesday, leaving the farmers upset.

On Thursday, around 40 farmers gathered at the Dairy premises and questioned the managing director Dr Phadte over the price hike. They demanded immediate rollback of the price hike, however, the MD refused to do so claiming that he does not have the powers as administrator is the in-charge of the Dairy.

Since the administrator was not present at the Dairy, the agitated farmers squatted at the entrance of the Dairy office and retrained workers’ movement.

Last month, the farmers had met the administrator Arvind Kutkar, yet the Dairy hiked the cattle feed price by Rs 4 per kg, the farmers stated.

They said that the Dairy has increased the milk sale price for customers from January and in such situation hike in cattle feed price was not required.

With the hike in cattle feed price, the farmers said that they will have to pay Rs 200 extra on 50 kg bags of cattle feed.

The farmers also alleged that the Goa Dairy has made this hike to make up for the 7th pay provision for the workers at the cost of farmers’

money.

The MD urged the farmers to meet the administrator and gave them a letter fixing an appointment with the administrator on Monday to discuss the issue.

Following which, the farmers withdrew their protest.