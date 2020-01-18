Criticise but also acknowledge good work of govt: CM

NT NETWORK

Margao

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, speaking at the inauguration of the 25th edition of the Goa Yuva Mahotsav celebration in Margao, urged people, particularly the youth, to be informed and discuss issues concerning the state.

Speaking to a largely young crowd comprising of higher secondary and college students, Sawant said it is right to criticise the government but at the same time the good work the government does needs to be acknowledged.

“Such events are good platforms to take up local issues concerning Goa. There has to be criticism of the government and everyone should be allowed to speak, but one must talk of the good as well. I am here for the state of Goa and ready to listen to any positive criticism. When protecting Goa, it not only the responsibility of the state government but it is also of the people, whether it is protecting the state language or the environment including the rivers and forests,” he said.

Chief Minister also lauded the Goa Yuva Mahotsav, a youth festival in its 25th edition, calling it an important platform that should be promoted for the next 25 years while also promising to increase government funds for the event in the future.

On the Supreme Court’s green signal to Mopa airport, he said the work would be completed by 2022 while also promising jobs for youth in the state.

The event, that will be underway till Sunday, is organised by the Konkani Bhasha Mandal in association with Ravindra Bhavan, Margao and associate sponsor S. Kumar Metals.

Chairman, Tata Autocomp Systems Limited, Mumbai, Praveen Kadle, speaking as guest of honour, said that such events are important to develop the leadership skills in youth while also preserving and safeguarding the Konkani

language.

Margao Municipal Council (MMC) chairperson Pooja Naik said, “Konkani has been around since before the liberation of Goa and has to be maintained for the future. We must at the same time not forget the sacrifices that were made for protecting and preserving our language.”

Working president of the mahotsav, Vallabh Bharve, recalled how he too had begun his foundations in the Konkani language from the mahotsav and how he had grown from it.

Executive director of Dempo Industries Ltd and chairman of the reception committee Pallavi Dempo and Konkani Bhasha Mandal president Chetan Acharya were also present on the dais.

Former chief minister and defence minister Manohar Parrikar, Konkani activist and politician Victoria Fernandes, writer and educationist Padmashri Suresh Amonkar, theatre actor and Konkani activists Yeshwant Palekar, Prashant Mhardolkar, Konkani writer Bonaventure D’Pietro, young actor and musician Grahesh Raikar, writers Shantaram Varde Walawlikar and Neela Telang were remembered for their contributions while Suchita Narvekar was awarded the Yuva Utejan Pursakar, an award for emerging youth, the first time to be presented for the event since its inception.