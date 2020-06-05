Create Goa Model To Fight COVID

AJAY KUMAR

With Goa getting its first containment zone; with the state’s total of positive cases crossing into the three figures; with the local MLA calling for Vasco to be completely locked down; with the chief minister conceding that Goa may be having “local transmission” (which sounds benign, unlike “community transmission” which sounds like Mangor Hill is set to be the next Dharavi), it does seem that Goa is finally face to face with COVID-19.

This may, then, be the time to remember a few salient truths. The first of these is that COVID-19 is not a nuclear shroud despite the incredible fear psychosis that has been built up over it in the last five months. The only statistic that serious epidemiologists and public health experts track is the death count and Goa is yet to record a single death.

The second truth is that nobody has ever claimed that a lockdown is a solution; COVID-19 is here to stay and it has to be managed. The globally recognised examples of success against COVID-19 are all those who have managed it with common sense and the right public health decisions. Vietnam is probably the most underreported case study. Learning from SARS, it had strengthened its public health infrastructure in the intervening years, even borrowing from the World Bank to finance the improvements. A country of close to 100 million people, it has not had a single COVID-19 death as yet. New Zealand is the best example of following the four Ts rigorously: trace, test, treat and transparency. South Korea’s incredibly high testing numbers are also globally recognised as a best practice. Vietnam opened up its economy recently, New Zealand is close to entering a post COVID-19 world and South Korea is one of the few nations, which never had a lockdown.

The third truth is that at the end of the day, the challenge has to be faced locally. Like Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra, now battling COVID-19 as the head of a rickety alliance in the state, Dr Pramod Sawant, as the only true blue BJP member in his cabinet, will essentially have to rely on his own wits. The Union Home Ministry guidelines under the National Disaster Act are still not open to dilution but Dr Sawant would do well to recognise that the most popular chief minister in the country, according to a recent credible nationwide poll, is Naveen Patnaik of Odisha, who has always taken his own decisions and been often ahead of the curve. Odisha is the only state, which has made all its relief payments strictly in cash.

So, the call to this government should be: follow the Prime Minister’s call for atma-nirbharta and create a Goa model. A beginning was provided by one of Goa’s large number of doctors with social responsibility, Dr Oscar Rebello, with a message on social media. The key points in the Dr Rebello architecture: One, discontinue current policy of hospitalising all positive cases. Let the asymptomatic manage at home with a pulse oximeter to check oxygen levels and bring them to hospital only if it drops below 85 or 90. Two, rally and support medical professionals. Call doctors of varied disciplines on board to support the indefatigable Dr Edwin Gomes and create rosters so the front line health professionals do not stop drop dead from exhaustion. (Kerala follows a model of always having a third of its doctors in reserve.) Three, persuade and incentivise private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. As Dr Rebello elaborates: “Get private hospitals to identify beds they can deploy for COVID, get strict isolation for that area, provide PPE kits and work out a rate that is not exorbitant.”

The greatest threat continues to be from travellers, whether returnees or any other. On this, the time has indeed come, as this paper has argued, to stop portraying vacillation in policies as a sign of dynamism. Dr Sawant has showed, more than once, that his first preference for an entry pass into Goa would be a COVID negative certificate. He now needs to show the courage to carry forward his instinct to a no-exceptions policy. The social media has been agog with talk about travellers landing at Dabolim who have been sent off home after being tested and told airily that they will be contacted if their test results two days later test positive. Or about how they have been stamped with a home quarantine dhobi-chaap which then wears off in three days; and in any case nobody monitors those in home quarantine.

Home quarantine is, indeed, the only practical solution, if you have large numbers, and given the light incidence of COVID-19 in over 80 per cent of the cases. To spread social awareness, the communications savvy Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi government has taken out full page ads advocating it for the capital, now clocking more than 1,000 cases a day, complete with details of how to practice it, down to the diet advice on how to build immunity by not having more than one egg per week! The Kerala government has an incredibly robust home quarantine system, anchored on its well-trained and motivated army of thousands of volunteers. Goa has neither that neural network of health volunteers nor does this government have Kejriwal’s communications savvy.

Instead, Goa needs to cash in on its own strengths in its health infrastructure. Its house-to-house survey of basic medical conditions had showed some 50,000 households with senior citizens and co-morbidities, the highest risk category. Let Goa test all those most vulnerable, once to begin with and then at periodic intervals.

Masks and physical distancing, it goes without saying, are the anchors of any effective COVID-19 management. To instil the right spirit of civic responsibility, the Goa government needs to mount a high pitch communication campaign of the non-negotiability of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. And then ensure their on the ground implementation through its 7,000 strong police force, it goes without saying, the usual brutality that accompanies police enforcement. Supported by effective border vigil, foolproof contact tracing and optimised testing, the Goa model should not need to place any curbs on economic activity – not with all the lessons that have been learnt about COVID-19 in the last

six months.