COVID situation takes ugly turn in Panaji

Panaji: The COVID situation is taking an ugly turn in the state capital, as 12 more positive cases were detected in and around Panaji on Monday.

City mayor Uday Madkaikar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that two new COVID positive people are untraceable as details of their residential addresses are incomplete.

It has been claimed that their mobile phone numbers were also not taken down when swab samples were drawn.

A peon working with the CCP tested positive for the virus. The peon had not been on duty for a week. As a precautionary measure, the CCP office was sanitised on Monday, Madkaikar said, adding that week-long curbs have been put on the people’s entry into the office.

A housewife (66) residing near Ritz Classic hotel, a woman from Miramar and a man from Campal but working at the Calangute police station are among the 12 COVID positive people from the city.

A person working in a minister’s office and living at Ribandar and a woman working at the GMC as a lab technician also tested positive for COVID. A housewife (52) residing near the Nirmala Institute of Education at Altinho also tested positive.

A businessman from Caranzalem, a PWD engineer from Fontainhas and a medical officer of the Margao-based COVID Hospital, but resident of Caranzalem, also tested positive for the pandemic.