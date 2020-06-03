COVID shadow on KTC after staffer tests positive for virus

NT NETWORK

Panaji/Margao

A mechanic working at the Margao depot of the KTCL has tested positive to coronavirus in a containment zone at Mangor Hill in Vasco, forcing the corporation to consider making its employees at its all four depots in the state undergo the COVID test.

There are about 257 technical staffers working at Panaji, Margao, Ponda, Vasco, and Porvorim depots of the LTCL, who may have to undergo the COVID test as a precautionary measure.

The technical staffers include mechanics, electrician, welder, fitters and bus washers.

The corporation made its 49 staffers working at the Margao depot to undergo the COVID test on Wednesday.

At around 5 pm on Wednesday, the KTC personnel, including mechanics, drivers and bus conductors, from the Margao depot were seen lining up at the South Goa District Hospital to undergo the test.

The corporation ruled out temporarily shutting down the Margao depot.

“We regularly conduct sanitisation drives at the depots… Hence there is no need to close the Margao depot. But we will consider making our technical staff at all the depots undergo the COVID test as a precautionary measure,” an official said.

A KTCL senior official said that they have identified 25 staffers living at Mangor Hill and nearby areas, asking them to stay at home.

The workers have been given an option to work from home until the situation normalises.

The KTC bus stand in Margao has adopted measures of sanitation including spraying disinfectant inside and outside the buses as well as platforms at the bus stand. Drivers and bus conductors have also been told to adopt hand sanitising and wearing face masks while in the bus.