COVID positive people forced to undergo home quarantine

Updated:
NT NETWORK

Ponda

The worsening COVID situation is bringing out the worst:   COVID care centres in the state, especially in Ponda taluka, are running    at full capacity forcing new COVID positive people to compulsorily undergo home quarantine. And in certain cases police personnel have been deployed outside the houses of those infected by the virus so as to keep a watch on them.

COVID care centres in Ponda taluka are running at full capacity for the last two days. Hence new COVID positive people have been advised home quarantine, forcing some 100 people to wait for their turn to get admitted to the centres.

Health officials monitoring the COVID situation in the taluka said the care centres at Shiroda (140 beds), and GEC (75), NIT (72) and IIT hostel (350) – all three are based at Farmagudi – are running at full capacity.

On an average some 100 patients are being discharged every day from the COVID care centres in the taluka. But the rising positive cases are making the waiting list long.

Sources claimed that some families are being forced to undergo home quarantine, and that police have been deployed outside their houses to keep a watch on them.

Many COVID positive people told ‘The Navhind Times’ that they are being strictly advised to take home isolation.

“Doctors are saying that there are no beds in the COVID facilities and are asking us to undergo home isolation.  I live in a house of two rooms, and have a child. How can I live separately from my family in the house of two rooms,” a person from Kaplieshwari Ponda disclosed.

People do not have other option but to wait at least for two days to get admitted to the care centre.

 “The rising number of COVID cases is pushing up the waiting period for the COVID positive people to get admitted to the COVID care centres.  People may have to treat themselves at home. Only critical patients may be admitted to the centre in the coming days,” said a doctor working at a COVID care centre.

Health officers from primary health centres in the taluka have urged people to isolate themselves at home, especially if the entire family is found to be COVID positive.

