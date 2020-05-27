COVID negative certificate must for people coming to Goa

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government on Wednesday modified its standard operating procedure for the people entering the state, making it mandatory for them to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate or get themselves tested for the deadly virus.

Also, the government has done away with the option of 14-day home quarantine.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that the state cabinet decided to keep only two options for the people entering Goa via rail, road or air – they must carry a COVID negative certificate issued by an ICMR-approved laboratory or get themselves tested for the infection upon their arrival.

He said the option of home quarantine for 14 days will not be in existence from Wednesday till June 3.

Sawant said that no further restrictions will be imposed on those who produce the COVID-19 negative certificate. Those who get tested on arrival will be asked to go under self-quarantine till the authorities convey them their test results

telephonically.

“The change in SOP has been made as hardly 1,000 people entered Goa after the resumption of train and flight services… the state has capacity to test arrivals on a daily basis,” Sawant explained, adding that the government had expected arrival of 4,000 people every day.

The Chief Minister also said that there will be no separate SOP for people coming from Maharashtra.

On the people coming from abroad, including Goan seafarers, Sawant said that their paid testing will be done on arrival, as per the SOP laid down by the Union ministry of home affairs. There will be seven-day paid institutional quarantine, which will be followed by another seven-day home

quarantine.

He maintained that Goa is still a green zone, as the infection is being contained at the borders and at other entry points like railway stations and the Dabolim airport.

“We have controlled the infection at the borders as well as at railway stations and the airport. The people who tested positive for the virus were checked at the border itself,” he said.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister refuted allegations that Goan sailors are discriminated against by making them pay for their seven-day-long quarantine once they return.