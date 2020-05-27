Covid-19 -ve certificate or paid testing compulsory for people entering state: CM

The people entering from other states in Goa have to compulsory present a covid-19 negative certificate or else undergo paid covid-19 testing in Goa. There will be no home quarantine for these people if their reports are negative, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister also said Goa is still under green zone.

The cabinet meeting held on Wednesday discussed three standard operating procedures for people entering Goa from neighboring states.

1st SoP was to compulsory present covid-19 negative certificate from an approved lab valid for 48 hours of entering into Goa, 2nd SoP was to undergo paid testing by paying 2000 rupees and 3rd was 14 days home quarantine.