COVID-19 affects sale of Chinese goods in Goa

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Coronavirus has severely affected the sale of Chinese goods, including electronic goods, toys and footwear, in the capital city as there has been acute shortage of the products.

Electronic goods and toys coming from China have jumped out of import inventory owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has made difficult for distributors to make purchase in China and keep the stock ready for smaller retailers across country including Goa.

The traders of Chinese gift items in the city market said that there has been no supply of goods for the past two months as import link has been snapped amid extended shutdown in China.

The situation may worsen in coming days, they said.

As a normal business practice, the retailers keep a buffer stock for 45 to 60 days. But such a buffer stock will exhaust within a few days, which will affect their business.

The traders said that new products from China will come by June, and in the interregnum there could be a rise in price of the products.

“We are losing customers because we are running out of product inventory. But we cannot do anything about it. We may have to shut the shop for time being after the existing stock gets over,” a Chinese gift article seller said.

Ahmed Bellar, who sells mobile covers and accessories, said their product inventory has been running low. Closure of factories in China means they may not be able to get Chinese products.

“The cost is likely to go up if the supply does not resume soon. Hence I will not sell all my goods. I will try to hold out for a few months.

Footwear traders also rued against the downturn in the business since the outbreak of coronavirus: China dominates the footwear sector supplying over 70 per cent footwear accessories and components such as laces, shoe lining, buckles, insoles, outsoles, foam and packing material.

“We will soon run out of stock. We cannot update our stock with latest trends due to the lack of fresh supply. Fresh supply will definitely come with a price hike,” said Tejas, a local footwear trader.