Country’s first concrete floating jetty inaugurated in state

Panaji: Inaugurating country’s first concrete floating jetty, on Mandovi River along the city on Friday, Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge), Mansukh Mandaviya, said that three more jetties – near the city ferry wharf, at Old Goa and along Chapora village would be inaugurated within next four months, in turn developing Goa’s internal waterways connectivity.

“A comprehensive plan would also be prepared to further augment these waterways in co-ordination with the state government,” he added. The jetty had been funded by the Inland Waterways Authority of India.

Speaking further, Mandaviya said that his ministry would open a centre of the Costa Victoria Institute, in Goa, to train the local youth as seafarers.

“This will create ample employment opportunities for Goan youth in maritime sector,” he observed.

The Union Minister of State for Shipping also said that many of the Goan seafarers, who go as a crew on the ship carry flawed training certificates with them, and after being discovered are banned to work on these vessels for a period of one year.

“Now, we have worked out some amnesty scheme for them, and such seafarers have been asked to deposit their fake certificates with the government, and get authentic certificates by receiving necessary training within a period of six months,” he added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, speaking on the occasion stressed on the need to exploit the blue economy.

“We need to have projects supporting blue economy, however, there are many NGOs backed by certain power, who create obstructions to new projects, which can help in the development of the state,” he added.

Union Minister for AYUSH, Shripad Naik said that today, not even 50 per cent of the inland waterways in Goa are being used and they should be put into use to ease the congestion on roads.

Minister for Ports, Michael Lobo said that his government has forwarded about 30 proposals worth Rs 50 crore to the Centre as regards constructing small jetties along Goan villages, which are located on the banks of the rivers.

“We are also proposing to give licences to the locals to run ferries from one point to another using these small jetties,” he informed, adding that the waterways used for public transport during the Portuguese regime would be revived.

Gautama Dutta, the managing director of Marinetek India, which has constructed the floating jetty said, “Floating concrete jetties are the need of the hour for India’s waterways. In the Coastal Regulation Zone regime, it is a very long, tedious and expensive process to construct fixed concrete piled jetties as permissions take forever.”

“On the other hand, a floating concrete jetty is very eco-friendly with no permanent intrusions in the river or seabed, hence can be ordered and installed very quickly without waiting for formal CRZ sanction,” he added, pointing out, “Besides they are very stable, safe, long lasting, easy to install and can be removed or realigned from time to time.”