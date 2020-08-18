Cotton crop estimated at 354 lakh bales in 2019-20 season

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Amidst the pandemic the Cotton Association of India (CAI) has increased its cotton crop estimate for the 2019-20 season beginning from October 1, 2019 to September 2020, by 19 lakh bales to 354.50 lakh bales of 170 kg each compared to its previous estimate of 335.50 lakh bales.

The higher crop estimates is due to more cotton farmers bringing their kapas to the market on account of aggressive cotton buying by the CCI under MSP post lockdown, said CAI, president, Atul S Ganatra.

The crop committee of the CAI has estimated total cotton supply till end of the season that is upto September 30, 2020 at 402.50 lakh bales of 170 Kgs each (as against 382.50 lakh bales estimated in the previous month). Total cotton supply estimated now comprises the opening stock of 32 lakh bales at the beginning of the season on October 1 2019, crop for the season estimated now at 354.50 lakh bales and imports estimated at 16 lakh bales. The imports estimated for the 2019-20 season are just half of the previous year’s import estimate of 32 lakh bales, said CAI.

On the other hand domestic consumption of cotton is expected to fall by 30 lakh bales for the entire crop year to 250 lakh bales of 170 kgs, by September 30, 2020. Lower consumption of cotton in the 2019-20, season is on account of disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic and the labour shortage resulting from lockdown,

said CAI.

The CAI has estimated export for the season at 50 lakh bales which is higher by eight lakh bales than that estimated for the previous season due to the favourable conditions now existing for export of cotton from India. The carry-over stock at the end of the season i.e. on September 30 2020 is estimated now at 102.50 lakh bales.

About 21 members of the crop committee of CAI met on Friday, to arrive at the July estimate of the cotton crop for the 2019-20 season and to draw estimated cotton balance sheet based on the data available from various trade sources, upcountry associations and other stakeholders.

Members increased the production estimates for the north zone by three lakh bales in states of Haryana, Upper Rajasthan and Lower Rajasthan, central zone by 13 lakh bales in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, southern zone by 3.25 lakh bales in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Orissa is the only state where the cotton crop is estimated to be less.