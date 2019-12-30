Breaking News

Corporation not a solution, take legislative steps to restart mines: Kamat

December 30, 2019 Video News 5 Views

Former Congress chief minister and opposition leader Digambar Kamat is not in favour of mining corporation to restart mining. Instead he bats for status quo wherein old mine lease holders would continue their operation.

 He suggested government to take legislative steps to restart mining. Here’s more.

  BJP Ministers Michael Lobo and Mauvin Godhino had batted to form a corporation to resume mining activities in the State if no positive outcome comes out from Supreme Court in its hearing of review petition filed by government.

