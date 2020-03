Corona Virus won’t spread in Goa, we are blessed, says an optimistic Michael

Goa is safe and Coronavirsus will not spread in Goa, says Calangute MLA and minister Michael lobo. Michael said that due to ban on visa and different country travel bans due to corona virus, tourist from across the world and even domestic tourist have began to travel to India and Goa.

However, there is a travel advisory for people for people coming from Italy, Iran and South Korea.