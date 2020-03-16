Corona: Some schools declare summer holiday for Std I to VIII, colleges postpone exams

Yes, Chief Minister said no schools but hold exams, as a precautionary measure due to corona virus. But this could ultimately bring students to schools. So some of the schools have decided not to hold exams from Standard first to Standard Eighth. Their summer holiday has already started. And colleges have decided to postpone their exams till 15th April and complete the portion from 1st April onwards.

Saraswat Vidyalay from Mapusa is one such school, which has already declared summer holiday from Monday. According to Society Chairman Ramnath Burye, the decision is being taken in tune with CM’s announcement and under provisions of Right to Education Act.

