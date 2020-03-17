CORONA: No thermal scanners at railway stations till now

Is State government serious on curtailing Corona virus spread? Because as per the announcement on Saturday, thermal scanners are installed at Dabolim airport and MPT. But not at Vasco railway station. They are still waiting for the health department to supply the scanners.

Vasco is a major railway station with several interstate trains of Konkan railway as western railway starting from here.

CM had announced on Saturday that they would immediately install thermal scanners at all important railway stations.