CORONA: No thermal scanners at railway stations till now

March 17, 2020 Video News

Is State government serious on curtailing Corona virus spread? Because as per the announcement on Saturday, thermal scanners are installed at Dabolim airport and MPT. But not at Vasco railway station. They are still waiting for the health department to supply the scanners.

Vasco is a major railway station with several interstate trains of Konkan railway as western railway starting from here.

CM had announced on Saturday that they would immediately install thermal scanners at all important railway stations.

