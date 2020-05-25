Cops warn of stern action against violators of home quarantine

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Even as many travellers to the state are being ordered on a daily basis to remain home-quarantined, the Goa Police has warned that strict legal action will be initiated against those violating the home quarantine orders.

However, police said that as of date, no such cases of violation have been reported to them.

With an ease in restrictions during the current fourth phase of the countrywide lockdown, the number of people to be ordered home quarantine is expected to increase. As such, police have appealed to the public to cooperate and alert the agencies.

According to the police, assistance is provided to the health department in identifying persons who reportedly violate home quarantine orders. If people come across any such violation, they can call on 112 (police), 104 (helpline number COVID-19) or even post a message on the social media account of Goa Police, said a police officer.

North Goa SP Utkrisht Prasoon said if any person violates home quarantine orders, legal action will be taken. He said police personnel at the police stations in North Goa have been instructed to keep a vigil. “Strict legal action will be taken against those violating home quarantine orders. So far, no such case has been reported in North Goa,” said Prasoon.

Similarly, in South Goa too, no case has been reported or registered for violation of home quarantine orders. According to police, villagers and neighbours are well aware of people in their locality.

The police sources said the villagers know which persons are home-quarantined and if such a home-quarantined person steps out of the house, people will alert the authorities.

Apart from district police, the special branch (intelligence wing) and the social media monitoring cell of Goa Police have been keeping a close watch on the prevailing situation and are also tracking down those who are trying to avoid home quarantine, said sources. Based on social media inputs, police had verified one such incident. However, later it turned out to be a fake one. The persons in question were returning to their native state after adhering to the procedure, informed a police officer.

Meanwhile, the Goa Police have penalised over 17,088 persons for not wearing face mask. Police have appealed to the public to wear mask and observe social distancing.

Since March 24 midnight till May 25, the police have arrested 1,408 persons for allegedly violating the government orders on lockdown. The arrests were made in connection with 775 First Information Reports throughout the state wherein 486 vehicles were impounded. During this period, 7,874 persons were penalised (fine) for spitting in public places, while over 29,079 cases were booked under the Motor Vehicle Act. Around Rs 61.87 lakh was collected in the form of fine for various violations.