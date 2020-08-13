Cop bags Home Minister’s medal for excellence

Panaji: Police inspector Sachin Lokre has been awarded the Union Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation for the year 2020. Out of the 121 awardees, Lokre is the only police officer from Goa to be the recipient of the medal, which was instituted in 2018.

In 2013 Lokre was posted at Collem police station as PSI during which he had investigated and rescued 2 minors which led to the detection of murder of their parents. Lokre is currently posted at a coastal police station in North Goa as PI.

The Union Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation was instituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation by investigating officers. Police personnel who have awarded are 15 from CBI, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra police, 8 from Uttar Pradesh Police, 7 each from Kerala and West Bengal

police and the remaining from the other states/union territories UTs. These include 21 women police officers.