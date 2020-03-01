Cooking up a storm

Amidst the picturesque town of Dabolim is located Rita’s Gourmet, a culinary school conducting regular cooking classes and offering unusual culinary experiences to travelers.

Rita Shinde, who is the founder of the set up started the culinary venture in 2011. She is born in Diu and brought up in Goa. Passionate about Goan cuisine she says that, she inherited the cooking talent from her mother. Subsequently she honed her skills by attending various courses in cuisines, cakes and desserts.

Rita’s Gourmet is set in an outdoor garden gazebo amidst lush green trees interspersed with pottery, stone work, plants and herbs. The culinary experiences offers variety of experiences such as one-day local farmer’s market tour, three-day culinary and heritage tours, shore culinary tour for tourists visiting by cruise ships, etc.

The cooking classes are of two to seven day duration and are comprehensive cooking workshops teaching range of dishes such as vegan cooking, cakes, breads and desserts. The school also offers two hours educational Goan cuisine workshops for school and college students.

Shinde says that, she conducts exclusive Goan cuisine cooking classes for chefs from different parts of the country who are employed and working in the Goan hotel industry. “My sole aim is to preserve and promote the rich and traditional local style of cooking so that the tourists get the authentic taste of Goan cuisine,” she says.

The culinary school is very popular with tourists visiting Goa and is frequented by travelers from all over the world. “Upcoming chefs from Canada, France, Japan, UK and Scotland have been part of the exclusive Goan cuisine as well Indian regional cuisine workshops. Well known culinary specialist John Gregory Smith the writer of the book “Mighty Spice”, Nici Wickes, the celebrity chef, TV hostess and writer of the book, Cook, Eat, Enjoy, Masterchef Vikram Vij the famous Indian chef and owner of famous restaurant Rangoli in Canada have all been part of the cookery classes,” says Shinde.

The Gourmet School was also featured in Fox Life in an episode of ‘Twist of Taste’ anchored by master chef Vikas Khanna. Shinde was also one of the twelve participants who chosen by Maggi Nestle as women who are inspiration through the power of cooking. The show ‘Maggi Kitchen Journeys – Kuch Acha Pak Raha Hai was aired on Zee Network, Living Foodz and anchored by actress Renuka Shahane.

Shinde’s culinary tours and cooking classes are well covered in various papers and magazines namely the French Lifestyle Newspaper Le Figaro and so also in the in-flight magazines such as Spice Route’ and ‘Jetwings’, Travel weekly UK, The Tribune, Chandigarh etc.

She says that, response to her culinary tours, cooking classes and workshops have been excellent and the feedback from the guests wonderful. A testimony to it can be seen from the Trip Advisor and Facebook reviews posted by the guests where 98 per cent of participants have rated the cooking experience as excellent and two per cent as very good. The venture has been recognised as a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame winner.

“Being awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence five years in a row and inducted into the ‘Hall of Fame’ is a true source of pride for the entire team and and this would not have been possible but for the past guests who took the time to share their experience on TripAdvisor,” said Shinde.

She believes in her slogan, Celebrate the Joy of Cooking. Since her passion has converted into a full time profession she does not regret taking a voluntary retirement from her previous central government job as a customs officer nine years ago. Her culinary journey would not have been a success story but for the total support and guidance by her husband and her children who are techno savvy and foodies, she says.