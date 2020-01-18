Contradictions galore in private forests claims

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A three-member committee constituted under the chairmanship of the joint revenue secretary to finalise a report on private forests has submitted an interim report to the government observing that claims made by the forest department on private forests in the state have been contradicted by affected parties.

Sources in the administration told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the three-member committee headed by joint revenue secretary Anthony D’Souza could not submit the final report on private forests matter to the government as the seven teams that were appointed to carry out site inspections of properties have not submitted their full reports.

The seven teams that were appointed to carry out site inspections of properties, which had been identified as private forests by review committees, have submitted partial reports to the D’Souza committee.

The government had set January 10 as the deadline to the committee to submit the final report, as next hearing on the matter is coming up before the National Green Tribunal on January 21, 2020. The sources said the three-member committee has submitted the interim report to the government in the light of the forthcoming hearing at the NGT.

It is learnt that the committee has clearly observed in its interim report that review committees, which had submitted their reports in 2016, had not mentioned properly survey numbers of the identified properties, which has led to confusion.

Moreover, the D’Souza committee has also observed that the claims that were made by the forest department as well as the review committees vary from the claims submitted by the affected parties, the sources explained.

Surprisingly, bushes on the private properties identified as private forests have been termed as thick forest trees by the forest department in its earlier report, creating doubts over the procedures adopted by the initially appointed committees.