Contract labour system in PWD will be abolished: CM

Ponda: In a major relief to the contractual workers at the public works department (PWD), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Friday, announced that contract worker system will be scrapped and all contractual workers will be absorbed in the PWD’s labour society.

Sawant made this announcement while speaking as the guest on the occasion of the commissioning of 27 MLD water treatment plant at Opa, Khandepar.

PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar, Ponda MLA Ravi Naik and other dignitaries were present.

Speaking further, Sawant said that “a lot of contract workers in the PWD, from across the state, are working for very low wages. On the top of it, they receive their salaries once in 3 months, but still these workers are doing their job pretty well. Taking note of it, the government has decided to scrap contract labour system from the PWD by March 31 and from April 1, contract workers will be absorbed in PWD’s society.”

Speaking about the water supply in the state, Sawant said that state’s water requirement is around 550 MLD, while presently the state treats 600 MLD water. But still some households are lacking tap water facility and government aims to provide tap water facility to all the households in state by March 31, 2020.

He also informed that the government spends around Rs 15 to treat a cubic metre of water and charges around Rs 2.50 for that, thereby bearing expenses of around Rs 12.50 per cubic metre. And, so, considering this, the people need to use water wisely.

Speaking on this occasion, PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar said that the new 27 MLD plant at Opa will have enough water in the month of April and May as Water Resources Department has made such a provision. And if needed a new bandhara will be constructed.

“Some people are spreading false information, claiming that new plant won’t have enough water in the summer,” Pauskar said.

“The central government has made a provision of around Rs 3000 crore under Jal Jeevan Scheme and we can get this fund,” he informed.

The 27-MLD water treatment plant at Opa-Khandepar will meet the rising water needs of Panaji and surrounding areas of Tiswadi taluka.

The new facility will help provide drinking water to Kadamba plateau area, and also help in enhancing water supply to parts of Panaji, St Andre, Taleigao and Santa Cruz constituencies.

The existing water treatment plants at Opa treat around 140 MLD of water to meet the need for potable water of Ponda and Tiswadi talukas.