Containment zone at Moti Dongor de-notified

Margao

Additional collector Surendra Naik on Thursday de-notified the containment zone at Moti Dongor, Margao, issuing a special order.

The slum area of Moti Dongor had been declared as a containment zone on June 29 after 17 people from the largely-migrant inhabited slum tested positive for the coronavirus

pandemic. Parts of ward number 18 of the Margao municipal council – starting from Sulabh Sauchalaya near the mosque to the BSNL quarters – and parts of ward number 22 – from the Renuka Devi temple to the overhead water tank – had been declared as the containment zone.