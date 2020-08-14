Breaking News

Containment zone at Moti Dongor de-notified

2020-08-14 Goa News

NT NETWORK

Margao

Additional collector Surendra Naik  on  Thursday de-notified the containment zone at  Moti  Dongor, Margao,  issuing a special order.

The slum area of Moti Dongor had been  declared  as a containment zone on  June 29 after 17  people from  the largely-migrant  inhabited   slum tested positive for the coronavirus

pandemic.   Parts of  ward number 18 of the Margao   municipal council – starting from  Sulabh Sauchalaya near the mosque  to  the BSNL  quarters – and parts of  ward number  22 –  from  the Renuka Devi temple to the overhead water tank – had been  declared   as the containment zone.

