Consent based on police report: Speaker

Panaji: Speaker of the state legislative assembly Rajesh Patnekar on Thursday said that he gave his consent to arrest Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte only after he received a ‘report’ from the Porvorim police.

“Police submitted the report of the incident (involving Khaunte and BJP spokesperson Premanand Mhambre) and they spelled out what actually happened and that they wanted to arrest him (Khaunte),” the Speaker said while interacting with media persons in the assembly.

When asked whether his office provided CCTV footage of the incident to the police, Patnekar said, “That is not my job. It is up to the police. The footage is there with us. If tomorrow, to have an inquiry, we can provide. However, as yet, they have not asked.”

When pointed out that the Opposition is alleging that he gave his consent for Khaunte’s arrest following the direction of local BJP leadership, Patnekar said, “I am the Speaker here, I don’t act under party pressure.”