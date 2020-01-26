Congress party demands postponement of ZP election

Panaji: The Congress party on Saturday demanded that the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections, scheduled to be held on March 15, be postponed and powers regarding reservation of wards be vested in the State Election Commission (SEC), as assured by former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in tune with the provisions in the nation’s Constitution.

“In spite of assurance by the BJP government on the floor of House in 2017, frequent reminders by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj and subsequent affidavit filed by SEC before the Bombay High Court, the government has deliberately sat down on the amendments required to be made almost three years ago. The decision on dates of the ZP polls by the government is not only contempt of court but also unconstitutional,” said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar in a press release issued here.

Chodankar said that the SEC has clearly stated before the High Court that all panchayat elections must be conducted under its supervision, direction and control, from electoral roll preparation to declaration of results, as per the Constitution.

An affidavit was filed as a public interest litigation by Mango Foundation before the Bombay High Court at Panaji, challenging the powers of Directorate of Panchayats and Directorate of Municipal Administration for delimitation and reservation of wards.

The Goa Congress president pointed out that based on a draft of ‘Model Panchayat and Gram Swaraj Act’, circulated by the Union ministry in a letter dated April 27, 2009, various states including Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka have already amended their respective Acts.

Chodankar also recalled that Parrikar had said that the power of delimitation and reservation of village panchayat wards and Zilla Panchayat constituencies would be given to State Election Commission. However, till date, no final decision has been taken on this by the BJP-led government.

“BJP government has not amended both, Panchayati and Municipal Acts till date with a clear intention to hijack the grassroots level governance through the self-governing bodies in violation of the provisions of the Constitution of India. It is also clear that this has been done in order to manipulate the forthcoming ZP elections, and giving scope for challenging it in the court which will be held illegal unless the powers of delimitation and reservation of wards are transferred to the SEC,” Chodankar said.

Chodankar has demanded that the order for conducting the ZP elections be revoked and necessary amendments be made in the forthcoming assembly session, which begins from February 3.