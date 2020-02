Congress holds dharna at Azad Maidan against BJP move to do away with reservation

Congress held adharna on Thursday at Azad Maidan against anti-reservation policies of Bharatiya Janata Party. Congress said it will not allow the BJP to do away with the reservation for backward communities.

BJP-ruled state Uttarkhand had filed a special leave petition in Supreme Court stating that it is not binding on a state to reserve jobs in government service for OBC, SC and ST communities.