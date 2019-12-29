Cong urges Goans to fight Modi’s ‘communal’ agenda

Panaji: The state unit of the Congress party on Saturday called on the people of Goa to stand against the “communal” and “anti-national agenda” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting at Azad Maidan in Panaji as part of the party’s nationwide ‘Save Constitution-Save India’ campaign, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said, “Prime Minister has destroyed our democratic and autonomous institutions like Central Bureau of Investigation, Reserve Bank of India and Election Commission of India. The election process was undertaken by Election Commission of India (ECI), but today the dates of elections are finalised in the headquarters of BJP. Even the Supreme Court has lost the faith of people, hence we are urging you to save the Constitution and save India.”

He alleged that by bringing in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), BJP is inciting fights among different religions. “BJP is trying to disturb the peace and destroy our brotherhood. We have heard that they (BJP in Goa) will hold a meet in support of CAA. I challenge them to have a debate on unemployment, mining closure and Goa’s economy,” the state Congress president said.

Extending support of the party to the Muslim community, Chodankar said that Congress will not allow rights of any citizen of India from any religion to be hurt.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders including Congress legislative party leader Digambar Kamat, along with party workers participated in the flag march that commenced from outside the premises of Entertainment Society of Goa and culminated in a public meeting at the Azad Maidan.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamat said that it was for the first time that citizenship has been linked to religion and urged the people to stand united and fight together to defeat the ‘divisive’ agenda of the Modi government.

“CAA is an anti-constitutional law. CAA and National Register of Citizens could be a tactic of BJP to divert attention of the country from the burning issues, especially the economic slowdown,” he said.

Kamat further said that if the water of River Mhadei is diverted by Karnataka for the Kalasa-Banduri Nullah project, it will have negative implications on Goa. “If we just focus on Mhadei and make people aware of how government has compromised Goa’s interest, then I think we will easily defeat BJP in the forthcoming Zilla Panchayat elections,” he said.

South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha also urged Goans to stand against ‘religious discrimination’. “I want to warn BJP that they should not take Goans for granted. Don’t test the patience of people or else you will have to face the consequences,” he said.