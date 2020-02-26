Wednesday , 26 February 2020
Breaking News

Cong to fight only 40 ZP seats on party lines

February 26, 2020 Video News 8 Views

Congress has finally decided to fight zill panchayat elections on party lines, but will contest only 40 seats. In rest of the 10 seats, the party would support other like-minded parties or candidates.

According to GPCC President Girish Chodankar, some MLAs were initially not in favour but later agreed.

While the process of identifying candidates is on, he said the major hurdle is that election commission does not have copies of the electoral roll, but the BJP already has it.

Last date of filing nominations is next Thursday, 5th of March.

Check Also

Chowgule & Sesa workers clash over employment

The mining workers belonging to Chowgules have objected to the deployment of Sesa workers at …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011