Cong to fight only 40 ZP seats on party lines

Congress has finally decided to fight zill panchayat elections on party lines, but will contest only 40 seats. In rest of the 10 seats, the party would support other like-minded parties or candidates.

According to GPCC President Girish Chodankar, some MLAs were initially not in favour but later agreed.

While the process of identifying candidates is on, he said the major hurdle is that election commission does not have copies of the electoral roll, but the BJP already has it.

Last date of filing nominations is next Thursday, 5th of March.

