Cong opposes 56 urban villages decision

The decision of the government to put 56 villages in the urban category will result in a rise of all taxes including house tax. How this will benefit the people of these villages, the Congress has questioned on Monday.

The revenue department had notified 56 villages as urban in a order dated 30th January. The Congress has termed this as an injustice and a burden on the heads of the villagers. Many coastal villages and interior villages in Bicholim & Sattari have been included in the notification. Watch.