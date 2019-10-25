Cong, GFP, AAP seek Sawant’s ouster

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A day after the Union Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar announced that the Centre has granted environmental clearance (EC) to Karnataka to carry out the Kalasa-Banduri water diversion project across the Mhadei river through Twitter, the Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was part of the ‘conspiracy’ of the central government to grant environmental approval to the Kalasa Banduri drinking water project.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Goa Pradesh Congress

Committee president Girish Chodankar said, “Sawant is part of the conspiracy, he was given a role by central BJP leaders to say that he was unaware of the Union government’s decision. Our Chief Minister is out to sell Goa.”

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday tweeted that the Centre has accorded environmental clearance to the Karnataka government’s longstanding demand for the Kalasa Banduri project, aimed at providing drinking water to three north Karnataka districts by diverting water from the Mhadei river in Goa.

The Congress president challenged Sawant to resign as a mark of protest against the decision of the BJP-led central government if he was not part of the conspiracy.

“You don’t have a voice in Delhi, no one recognizes you hence the central government has taken you for granted,” Chodankar said demanding Sawant to step down immediately for failing to fulfill his responsibility as the head of the state.

He appealed to activists, NGOs, and environmentalists to unite and fight the Mhadei battle against Karnataka and the central government.

“BJP has no overruled the decisions of the constitutional and democratic institutions including the judiciary, we will not keep quiet; we will create awareness in every village of Goa and launch statewide agitation,” Chodankar said.

Later in the evening, Congress workers burnt Prakash Javadekar’s effigy protesting against the central government’s decision of giving the environmental nod to Kalasa Bhanduri drinking water project.

Meanwhile, Chodankar raised a strong objection to the decision of Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho to rope in private dealers for fitting high-security registration number plates on vehicles.

“The private dealers will charge an additional Rs 100 besides the fitting rates, this is a scam of Rs 10 crore, Godinho is here to loot the people. These dealers have identified first and later a decision has been taken this indicates that the Transport Minister will fetch his commission from them,” he alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, GFP leader Sardesai said that this EC paves the way for the work to be carried out in the forests against which Goa had raised serious objections. The political consideration has played a role in giving clearance despite the matter being pending in the Supreme Court which was filed to maintain our safeguard.

“The chief minister should explain about his intelligence failure on the water diversion project because for six months from the day the Karnataka government applied for EC in April and till it received it in October the government did not have any information on the project. The government has completely turned out to be a failure. It was not a small matter and has been going on since 2002,” Sardesai said.

Reacting strongly to the chief minister’s tweet that his government was not aware that the clearance had been granted, the Goa Forward Party leader said that this is total ignorance on the part of chief minister and it is also surprising to know that Kalasa-Banduri water diversion project received EC under the nose of chief minister and he was unaware.

Presenting the clarification letter issued by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change to the Karnataka government for the Kalasa-Banduri water project before the media, the Goa Forward leader said that his party will move the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the clearance given to Karnataka with ex AG Lawande as the counsel. In the entire letter issued by the ministry, there is no mention of state of Goa as if there is no dispute which shows that the Centre does not care for Goa. In this environmental clearance, political consideration has played a role because the Union minister has claimed the clearance was given at the insistence of local Karnataka MP Pralhad Joshi.

While calling out people to stand up for Mhadei, Sardessai said that Parrikar’s legacy to defend the Mhadei from 2002 till he died will be destroyed at one shot.

“We will start a yatra visiting each village to expose the government. We also support the demand of Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat to call for an assembly session to discuss the issue,” he added.

Taking a dig at the state government over the green nod to Karnataka for the Kalasa Banduri project, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the decision was taken on the follow up of the cabinet colleague Pralhad Joshi and clearly exposes the facts that all the three Goa MPs and the Goa government are incapable and as such did not do a follow up on Goa’s case.

It also said that BJP has sabotaged Goa’s case on Mhadei water share for party’s interest in Karnataka.

Addressing media persons in the presence of AAP leaders Pradeep Padgaonkar and Sidharth Karapurkar, convenor Elvis Gomes said that it had become quite evident from the letter written on the eve of Karnataka assembly elections, by late Manohar Parrikar as the Chief Minister of Goa to Yediyurappa who was the BJP president then, that BJP was placing party’s interest above that of the state in respect of Mhadei waters dispute.

“Mhadei issue should have been considered as above party lines. BJP that has managed to get numbers by exploiting the greed of non-BJP MLAs, pushing Goa’s case on the sidelines to help BJP in Karnataka is an unpardonable act of betrayal,” said Gomes further stating that MPs from the state as usual were in a state of slumber.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Padgaonkar said that the act of some ministers in Union government indicated a complete failure of the Goa government. Reminding that colossal amount of tax payer’s money was spent on legal fees, he said that all that money, time and effort had gone waste. He also said that granting environmental clearance to please another Union Minister hailing from Karnataka showed how little the BJP cared for Goa.

Sidharth Karapurkar also spoke.