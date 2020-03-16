Cong files complaint against CM over ‘8,000 jobs’ remark

Panaji: The Congress party, on Monday, filed a complaint against the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with the State Election Commission (SEC) over his recent remark on ‘creating 8,000 jobs’ during a Zilla Panchayat election campaign.

The opposition party alleged that the Chief Minister has flouted the model code of conduct by making the said statement at a public meet in the Mayem ZP segment.

“In the midst of the ZP polls, the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has made a vitiating statement promising 8,000 jobs to Goan youth. The elections are being fought on party lines and the government in power cannot be permitted directly nor indirectly to make any statement which will help its party to win the elections by inducements,” reads the complaint letter filed by the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president

Girish Chodankar.

“This is contrary to the Model Code of Conduct applicable and amounts to undue influence to the voters with a lure to secure votes. This is nothing short of a corrupt practice as it also amounts to bribery of the voters by inducement,” it reads further.

The Congress has demanded that an FIR should be registered against Sawant for making the said ‘enticing statements and have him prosecuted’ in accordance with the law applicable under the Representation of the

People Act, 1951.