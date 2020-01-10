Cong demands suspension of Dy Conservator of Forests

Panaji: The Youth Congress delegation, which called upon Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Santosh Kumar in his office on Thursday seeking details about the death of the four tigers in the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary later demanded that the deputy conservator of forests in charge of the sanctuary should be suspended.

The delegation led by Amarnath Panajikar and including Pratima Coutinho and Sankalp Amonkar among others also said that the Mhadei sanctuary has witnessed presence of tigers and demanded that it should be declared a tiger reserve.

Describing the death of four tigers as a national loss, the Youth Congress delegation said that maximum staff should be deputed by the government in the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary so that proper patrolling can take place in the area.

The Youth Congress delegation was accompanied by children dressed in tiger’s attire.